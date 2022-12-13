Jack-knifed semi closes Interstate 49 North at Peculiar Way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 49 North is closed on the Missouri side at Peculiar Way, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

A jack-knifed semi truck is blocking traffic in the area, according to KSHB 41 News Reporter Charlie Keegan, who is at the scene of the crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with directing traffic off of I-49 to Outer Road.

There is a tow truck in the area helping to clear the scene.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the Cass County Sheriff for more information.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.