Jackson County and Kansas City, Missouri, election boards sue to stop August 26 recall election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County and Kansas City, Missouri, election boards filed a lawsuit Thursday to stop a special Aug. 26 election on the recall of Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr.

The election boards filed the lawsuit in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The lawsuit seeks a court order "declaring that the recall election cannot lawfully be held on August 26, 2025, and requiring that it instead be scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the next available general election date in accordance with Missouri Revised Statutes, Chapter 115."

Jackson County legislators voted on July 7 to hold a special election to recall the county executive after a successful petition drive gathered enough signatures to place the recall question on a ballot.

The Jackson County Legislature voted not to enforce Missouri SB 190 that would've provided tax relief for most homeowners over 62 years old.



"The sole purpose of this legal action is to ensure that any recall election complies with Missouri and federal election laws, which establish critical timelines and procedural requirements designed to protect voters' rights," the lawsuit states. "The Election Boards take no position whatsoever on the merits or outcome of this recall election itself but are obligated to ensure all elections under their supervision meet legal requirements, protect military voters' rights, and provide proper notice to all voters."

White has until July 17 to veto the legislature's decision to hold the Aug. 26 election.

Legislators scheduled a meeting for July 18 in case they would need to override White's veto and proceed with the election.

There are problems for the election boards with the timing of the special election.

The Jackson County Election Board will conduct a two-item election on Aug. 5 and immediately needs to get ready for an Aug. 26 special election.

While the KCMO Election Board does not have an election on Aug. 5, neither election board has a ballot they can certify and begin preparations for an election.

The lawsuit lists violation of the Missouri certification deadline as one of the arguments for not holding an Aug. 26 election.

In addition, the lawsuit states the resolution "purporting to call the recall election is legally insufficient to authorize an election under Missouri law. Missouri courts have consistently recognized that a resolution is not the equivalent of an ordinance and does not have the force and effect of law."

