Jackson County announces $1.2 million relocation plan for Heart Village residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County has announced a $1.2 million relocation plan for residents at the Heart Mobile Village who will be displaced from their homes so the county can build a new jail.

The county bought the land under the mobile home park in Kansas City in June. Management at the park said they would try to move out all the residents in six months, and residents would be eligible for $5,000 to help with relocation costs.

However, residents claimed that they hadn't been communicated with about the sale or the move and released a list of demands that was signed by 55 people living at Heart Village. Some also said $5,000 would come nowhere close to their relocation expenses.

Now, Jackson County will work with the Community Services League to "provide specialized housing and relocation assistance to families through the use of social workers, a relocation consultant and housing assistance funds," according to a release.

The county estimates relocation and assistance costs will average $10,000 per household, plus $5,000 for extra expenses.

The relocation is expected to impact 100 families.