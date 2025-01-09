Jackson County announces 2nd independent investigation after death of public works employee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County requested an independent investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday after the death of a longtime Jackson County Public Works employee during last weekend's major winter storm.

Everett Carter, 61, had been completing snow removal operations when he got out of a 2017 International Dump Truck.

The dump truck then began sliding and hit Carter, who later died from his injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol completed its investigation and determined the incident to be a "tragic accident."

"Everett Carter was more than an employee—he was part of the Jackson County family," said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. in a press release. "For 40 years, Everett dedicated himself to serving this community with quiet strength and steadfast commitment. We owe it to him, his family and all of our associates to learn from this tragedy and ensure we are doing everything possible to keep our team safe."

The county said its priority is not only honoring Carter's memory but ensuring a "thoughtful and thorough review" of its operations to prevent future deaths.

Anyone with information that may assist in this review can contact MSHP, the Department of Labor or Jackson County directly.

A visitation for Carter will be held on Jan. 11 from 10-11 a.m. at Newcomer's Noland Road Chapel located at 509 S. Noland Road in Independence.

Carter's funeral will follow the visitation and a committal service will be immediately after the funeral at Appleton City Cemetery, 13500 NW 1000 Road in Appleton City.

—