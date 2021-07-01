Jackson County announces relief for homeowners facing delinquent taxes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some homeowners in Jackson County whose homes are up for sale due to delinquent taxes will now have a chance to keep their homes.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. announced Thursday the county will now offer some extended contract options for homeowners who qualify.

In order to qualify for the program, owners must show proof that they live in an owner-occupied residential property, must be scheduled for the 2020 and 2021 delinquent tax sale, and must not be on a previous installment contract in the past two years.

Homeowners will make 11 monthly payments, with no down payment required to enter into a contract. The first payment won't be due until Jan. 2022.

“As I’ve stated before, no one should fear losing their home during a global health pandemic,” White said. “We have all needed a little help at one point in our lives and it is our responsibility to provide the support necessary to protect some of our most vulnerable residents through sensible solutions like this. I appreciate the effort of our Collection Department to make extended installment contracts an available option and encourage at-risk homeowners to apply.”

All payments will be made with cash or certified funds. Interest, penalties and fees will continue to build until the contract is paid off.

Anyone interested in applying for a contract can do so by calling (816)-881-3232, emailing collections@jacksongov.org or visiting the Kansas City courthouse in person.

