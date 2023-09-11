Jackson County assessor: 50% of appeal appointments are 'no-shows'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over 54,000 Jackson County property owners are challenging the assessed value of their property — but county assessor Gail McCann Beatty reports approximately 50% of appointments have been "no-shows."

"We want to make sure that property owners understand that if they do not resolve their appeal, the current assessed value of their property will remain in effect," McCann Beatty warned.

Those who do not attend their appointment are automatically scheduled for a second appointment, which will take place after all first-round appointments are held. Appeal appointment information will be sent via email around 7-10 days before the meeting.

If you do not receive an email, McCann Beatty advised you should check your spam folder.

Property owners can attend a walk-in appointment at the assessor's office if they filed an appeal, were not informed of the date and time of their hearing, and are contesting the assessment of three or fewer parcels. The office accepts a limited number of walk-ins each day.

"The appeals process has been set up to provide property owners an opportunity to have their assessed value reviewed if they feel their property has been overvalued," McCann Beatty said. "It’s a successful process that has worked for thousands of Jackson County property owners thus far."

Those who wish to remove themselves from the appeal process can withdraw online.

