Jackson County begins process to award grants worth up to $3 million to health industry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County announced Monday that it will begin the process of awarding grants worth up to $3 million to hospitals and health centers in the county.

The county says up to $3 million will be available to help support infrastructure costs for health center construction, expansions, renovations and other improvements.

Applications for hospitals and medical centers to be eligible to receive funding are due Sept. 20.

“The pandemic has brought to light the stark disparities in health care affordability and access for residents in low-income communities,” Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said. "I believe that by providing this grant funding, we can advance efforts to build a better and more equitable Jackson County.”

The amount of funding awarded to each recipient will be determined by the county based on the need, impact and ability to implement each proposal.

Proposed projects must occur between Sept. 1, 2022 and Aug. 31, 2024.