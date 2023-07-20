Jackson County business owners share unique struggles of high property tax assessments on commercial buildings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over the last few months in Jackson County, homeowners have been expressing their frustrations about this year’s property tax assessments.

This week, KSHB 41 talked to business owners about the unique challenges they face as taxpayers of a commercial building.

Israel Mendez, the owner of El Pueblito, has been carrying out his family business since 1994. His restaurant sits on Southwest Boulevard along a string of other Hispanic-owned businesses.

He says the block has seen an average of 30% increase in property tax this year.

"It’s scaring people around the neighborhood that's for sure,” Mendez said. “In reality, it’s not going to impact us, it’s going to impact the consumer. Because I have $1 tacos, now they’re gonna have to be $1.95. You know?”

He believes this is just an example of gentrification and worries that it will especially hurt the elders in his community.

It is something Jose Hernandez is worried about as a landlord as well.

His family owns Elvira’s Cakes on Independence Avenue as well as 10 other residential properties in Jackson County.

“I get the increase, but to double it and then not give any explanation as to why is… at least give us some transparency," Hernandez said. “Why this increase and where is this gonna go to?”

He says they will have to eventually increase rent for tenants. Not only that, higher property assessments mean more more for insurance.

“The replacement cost of the property went way up, so now we canceled this so we can quote you for a higher price,” Hernandez said.

Both business owners also say they would like to see more accommodation from the county for minority communities.

Access to information and understanding of that material is often a barrier to opportunities.

"So I think we need to make also the letter bilingual," Mendez said. "Sometimes I think uh, minorities are left in the dark."

