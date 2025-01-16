Jackson County CASA calls for help as more kids go through foster care system

KANSAS CITY, Mo — As the number of children in foster care continues to climb in Jackson County, one organization is stepping up to advocate for the most vulnerable—but they can’t do it alone.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Jackson County, has been helping kids in the system by providing advocacy throughout their process.

“In 2024, we experienced an increase in the number of cases. We are ramping up further to provide services to 100% of the kids who are coming into foster care," said CASA President Angie Blumel.

Last year the organization served over 1,000 children, but this year they're set to takeover most of all the cases in Jackson County.

“We have currently over 100 children who are in need of a CASA volunteer. And that number will continue to grow as we take on more cases in 2025," said Blumel.

The organization is heavily run by volunteers. They're the ones going to each home and meeting with the kids. It's a reason that drove Luci DeLoach to volunteer.

“I originally got into it because I wanted to get a lot more involved in the community and just be a face and a voice and a heart and a helping hand for someone," said DeLoach. "But as I've gotten really close with the family that I volunteer with, I feel like I'm a part of their family now.”

CASA volunteers are specially trained and work alongside social workers, attorneys and judges to ensure children’s needs are met.

“What KC is doing is really ground breaking. I think it's such impactful work And I think for people who really want to get involved and see change on a community level," said DeLoach.

But it's become more than just volunteering for Luci.

“I think every child needs to have an advocate in some way, to be a voice for the voiceless," said DeLoach. "Quite honestly, the best part about it is knowing that I'm making a difference in someone else's life.”

To become a CASA volunteer you must pass a background check and complete a training.

You can learn how you can get involved on their website.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

