Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jackson County Children’s Division to host hiring event due to lack of case workers

Foster care
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
FILE
Foster care
Posted at 11:53 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 12:53:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Children’s Division will be hosting a hiring event on Sept. 28 due to a "desperate need of case workers for foster children," according to a news release.

The hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Fletcher Daniels State Office Building on 615 East 13th St. in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Children's Division is seeking someone to fill its associate social services specialist position. All applicants must have a bachelor's degree and driver's license.

No registration is required to attend and walk-ins are welcome. Candidates should bring a resume, transcripts and three references.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock