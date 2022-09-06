Jackson County Children’s Division to host hiring event due to lack of case workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Children’s Division will be hosting a hiring event on Sept. 28 due to a "desperate need of case workers for foster children," according to a news release.

The hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Fletcher Daniels State Office Building on 615 East 13th St. in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Children's Division is seeking someone to fill its associate social services specialist position. All applicants must have a bachelor's degree and driver's license.

No registration is required to attend and walk-ins are welcome. Candidates should bring a resume, transcripts and three references.