Jackson County conversion therapy ordinances will likely be voted on next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County legislators may have to consider competing ordinances next week that would ban conversion therapy in the county.

Legislators will consider an ordinance proposed on Monday 1st District Legislator Manny Abarca IV.

The ordinance is similar to one proposed by 1st District At-Large Legislator Jalen Anderson.

Anderson's ordinance was proposed months ago and a public meeting was held to discuss what the legislation would do.

The ordinance defines what conversion therapy is, and notes that its discredited by many experts.

Below is part of the ordinance's language:

"The intention of this request is to amend Chapter 55 of the Jackson County Code, relating to Petty Offenses, to prohibit Conversion Therapy within Unincorporated Jackson County," the ordinance reads. "This is in order to protect the physical and psychological well-being of minors, including but not limited to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and/or questioning youth, from exposure to the serious harms and risks caused by conversion therapy or reparative therapy by licensed providers."

Anderson's ordinance is supported by the LGBTQ Commission of Kansas City and is supported by The Trevor Project, a national group that opposes conversion therapy.

That ordinance was sent back to the legislature's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

The committee is expected to meet next Monday before the legislative session.

The ordinance will be discussed and could be voted out of the committee and considered by the full legislature.

Abarca's ordinance is similar to Anderson's, but includes provisions that require notification to providers that gay conversion therapy is banned.

It also would go into effect in 90 days.

Anderson's ordinance will go into effect when signed by Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr.

That would likely happen soon after that ordinance is passed.

The LGBTQ Commission of Kansas City does not support Abarca's ordinance.

White said he would not sign Abarca's ordinance because he fears the notification requirement would put the county in legal jeopardy.

Abarcas's ordinance will not be sent to any committee and will be voted on at next Monday's meeting.

“Grateful to have the opportunity to work with individuals, organizations and my colleagues to get this needed legislation passed so that we can protect our most vulnerable citizens," Abarca said in a statement.

Jackson County Legislature Chair DaRon McGee supports Abarca's ordinance.

“This bipartisan effort demonstrates the legislature to work together and lead Jackson County in a progressive,'' McGee said in a statement released after Monday's meeting. "This legislation has been used as a political football, which is unfortunate for the citizens of Jackson County but let me be clear that this legislation mirrors the legislation that was voted on last week but adds a notification provision for citizens that brings clarity and will help with enforcement.”

The Jackson County Legislature meets at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 3, in the Jackson County Courthouse.

