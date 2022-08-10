Jackson County Sheriff's deputies, supervisors to begin wearing body cameras Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies and supervisors will begin wearing body cameras at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sheriff Darryl Forté announced.

Forté created a policy requiring deputies to wear cameras during their shifts and secondary employment jobs.

"Body worn cameras alone cannot build trust in law enforcement, but across the country body worn cameras have shown to be a useful tool in strengthening and safeguarding the relationship between law enforcement and other segments of the community," Forte' said in a statement.

Body-camera footage will add an additional element for documenting sheriff's deputy encounters and will be used in addition to in-vehicle cameras already in use.

"The addition of of these body worn cameras will improve the level of accountability and transparency that is key to building trust between law enforcement and our community," Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said in a news release.

