Jackson County Director of Assessment gave county legislators update Wednesday on property assessments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Director of Assessment Gail McCann Beatty gave county legislators an update Wednesday on property assessments.

McCann Beatty and her employees faced unrelenting criticism for months for an assessment process that included long lines, large increases in property values and taxes and a lawsuit filed by the Missouri Attorney General's Office.

She revealed in her presentation the county received about 54,600 appeals, which represents 18% of all real property parcels in the county.

More than 42,000 appeals have been resolved, according to McCann Beatty's presentation.

The open appeals cases are about four percent of the total parcels. The presentation states the parcels are "fairly evenly divided among the taxing jurisdictions."

Residents of Pleasant Hill did not appeal any of their assessments, according to statistics in the presentation.

The long lines of Jackson County residents trying to pay their personal property taxes caused more criticism of the assessment department.

McCann Beatty told legislators they have improved service by using an app residents can access to schedule appointments, a new schedule that according to the presentation "has substantially reduced their morning lines and staff are reaching out to anyone in line at about 7 a.m. and making appointments."

She offered long term solutions to the problems that include a single location, enough space to accommodate at 20 windows for assessment clerks, dedicated free parking for property owners, and adequate space for property owners to sit and for informal reviews her office were not able to do in the courthouse.

—

