Jackson County discusses lowering 2024 property tax rate

Legislators in Jackson County did not agree to a property tax rate Monday.

The legislature held a public hearing on a proposal to lower the rate by about one third compared to 2023’s rate.

Ordinance 5882 would set the 2024 property tax rate at $0.5056 for each $100 of a property’s assessed valuation. 2023’s levy was $0.781

By a vote of five to four, county leaders decided to pick up the conversation at their next meeting on Sept. 30, which is one day before the Oct. 1 deadline to set the tax rate.

Before Monday’s meeting, Legislator Manny Abarca and Sean Smith held a news conference suggesting the county lower its tax rate by even more than the proposal.

Both legislators said the county owes taxpayers a break after the 2023 assessment process led to several increases in valuations and increases in tax bills.

Jackson County is currently challenging an order by Missouri’s State Tax Commission telling the county to rollback several increased assessments from 2023.

“It’s been a nightmare and continues to be a nightmare,” Smith said of the 2023 process. “We’re committed to the idea of doing what we can within our legislative powers to reduce the harm we’ve cause, the county has harmed tens of thousands of taxpayers.”

Legislator Sean Smith

Abarca said the county has reserve funds and can afford to lower the tax rate.

“What would normally a very basic, very rubber-stamped process can now be flipped on its head and actually provide relief nearly immediately in this next taxation rate,” Abarca said.

Legislator Manny Abarca

The county is one of many jurisdictions which set tax rates and collect property taxes. Cities, school districts, libraries, and fire protection districts are examples of other agencies which collect property taxes.

In Jackson County, each taxing jurisdiction sets their tax rates in the fall.

The county sends property tax bills to owners in November and bills are due by the end of the year.

