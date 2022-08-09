Jackson County Executive calls on Gov. Parson to consider tax relief bill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has requested for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to consider a bill that would provide tax relief to Missouri residents.

Missouri House Bill 2694 would prevent the value of personal property tax from exceeding the Consumer Price Index for urban consumers.

In a letter to Parson, White said the inventory of vehicles is at an all time low due to supply chain issues, causing the valuation of vehicles to rise "dramatically," and that the bill allowed county assessors to use the lowest values of a three-year period. White said the bill "addressed these unforeseen circumstances while maintaining equity and uniformity."

The October issue of the National Automobile Dealers Association currently determines the market value of personal property under state law.

“This bill would allow us to protect our residents from significant increases to their personal property taxes this year,” White said in a statement. “County Assessors are required to follow state law when setting values and if we wait until the Legislature comes back in January, it will be too late. I’m committed to doing everything I can to ensure this bill passes, but that cannot happen until Governor Parson calls state legislators back to Jefferson City.”

The bill was filed during the 2022 Regular Session and unanimously passed in the House, but did not reach the Senate floor.

"The proposed valuation methodology would provide immediate relief to the people of Jackson County and the State of Missouri," White's letter to Parson stated.