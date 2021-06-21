Jackson County Executive Frank White announces run for re-election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frank White wants voters to give him another term as Jackson County Executive.

White made the announcement in an afternoon news release.

"I could not be more excited to make this announcement," White said in the release. "I am proud of all we have been able to accomplish and as we approach next year's election, I look forward to discussing not only our accomplishments, but also my vision for the future of Jackson County."

Voters elected White in 2014 to the First District At-Large seat on the Jackson County Legislature.

He was appointed Jackson County Executive by his fellow legislators in January 2016 after the resignation of Mike Sanders.

Voters elected White as county executive in fall 2016. He was re-elected in 2018.

He is the first Black person to serve as Jackson County executive.

White played 18 years with the Kansas City Royals, helping the club win the 1985 World Series and winning eight Gold Gloves as a second baseman.

“As hard as it may be for some to believe, I grew up in a time when someone that looked like me could dream of being a professional ball player, but never thought they could run for an office like this and actually win,” White said in the release. “I believe my life’s story speaks not only to how far we have come as a community, but also to the importance of continuing to push for progress so that we leave behind a better, stronger, and more equitable community for the generations to come.”