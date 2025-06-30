Jackson County Executive Frank White claims legislator violated law, sends letter to prosecutors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. sent a letter Monday to county prosecutors alleging Legislator Sean Smith violated campaign finance laws.

In the letter, dated June 30, White says his office has received “credible and concerning information” that claims to show Smith used county resources as part of a recall effort of an elected official.

LINK | Read White's letter

Earlier Monday, the Jackson County Election Board said it had verified a petition to recall White had received enough signatures to advance in a process that could eventually end with voters being asked whether to recall White.

White’s letter claims county resources were used to develop and distribute a video that Smith made to help constituents navigate the 2025 property assessment cycle.

The letter alleges the original video included “political advocacy," claiming a version of the video that remains live on YouTube has been edited to remove the political advocacy, noting the video now abruptly cuts off.

“The law is clear — public resources cannot be used to serve political purposes,” White said in a press release announcing the letter. “These actions undermine the public trust and the integrity of our government.”

White said his office has submitted “multiple documents” with “additional materials forthcoming” to Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson and Sheriff Darryl Forte.

White’s letter also asked Johnson to consider appointing a special prosecutor or independent investigator to conduct the review.

According to the press release, White’s office said it is reviewing information that suggests “other county officials or staff may have been involved.”

Smith was in attendance at Monday's meeting.

After the meeting, Smith met with KSHB 41 News reporter Alyssa Jackson. He described White's allegations as "absolutely not true."

"It's ridiculous and the idea he's making ridiculous claims counter to the facts shows his desperation and lack of integrity," Smith said.

—