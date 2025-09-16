Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. at town hall meeting Monday night about recall election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., showed up Monday evening at a town hall where the discussion centered around the recall vote he faces on Sept. 30.



The event, “A Frank Decision,” was scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Kansas City Public Library’s Plaza Branch.



White has been widely criticized for the county’s handling of property tax assessments and his lack of attendance at county legislative meetings.



KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson is at tonight’s meeting and will have complete coverage on KSHB 41 News at 10 p.m. and online at kshb.com.



—

