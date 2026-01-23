KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

In Jackson County, resources for homeless individuals become scarcer the further you travel from Kansas City limits. With feel-like temperatures reaching dangerous levels, community organizations are working overtime to ensure vulnerable populations stay safe during this extreme weather event.

Jackson County expands warming centers as dangerous cold temperatures grip region

Community Services League operates a drop-in center that normally helps people take permanent steps off the streets. It is in the lower level of Community of Christ Good Shepherd Church off Blue Ridge Boulevard.

During extreme weather like this, the facility doubles as a warming center.

The center extended its hours Friday, operating from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, staffing and resource limitations mean they cannot remain open through the weekend. Staff members have been working throughout the week to identify alternative locations where people can seek shelter.

"We are really trying to be as creative as possible and utilize all the resources that we have available to get people inside and out of those cold temperatures," said Evelyn Duffy, senior vice president of housing services at Community Services League.

CSL has limited hotel vouchers for people who do not do well in a congregate setting like a shelter. It also has gas cards for people who live out of their vehicles and has been assisting people in getting a shelter bed or finding a family or friend they can stay with.

Two phone numbers provide assistance for those seeking shelter. The Cold Weather Hotline at 816-513-3699 connects callers with overnight shelters and warming centers. United Way's 211 hotline also offers help finding resources.

Jackson County Public Health also has a list of cold weather resources here.

Community Services League encourages monetary donations through their website or donations of cold weather clothing to help them assist others throughout the winter season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

