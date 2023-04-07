Jackson County health officials: GI illness outbreak could be tied to Lee’s Summit robotics competition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Health officials are investigating a possible outbreak of gastrointestinal illnesses connected to a robotics competition last week at Lee’s Summit North High School.

More than 70 cases have been linked to the competition, which took place from March 29 to April 1.

The Jackson County Health Department is investigating the outbreak.

While most of the cases involve people from the Kansas City area, health officials are working with agencies in Kansas, Oklahoma and Brazil for possible cases.

Health officials said the risk to the public is low and that the majority of cases under review resolved within two days without any medical intervention.

Epidemiologists have sent a survey to attendees of the robotics competition to get a better understanding of who might have been exposed.

Those in attendance are asked to contact the Jackson County Health Department at jacksoncountycd@uhkc.org.

