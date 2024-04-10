Jackson County hopes to reopen offices on April 16 following cyberattack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County officials said Wednesday they are hopeful for a "soft launch" of a handful of offices on April 16, roughly two weeks after they were knocked offline due to a cyberattack.

A news release Wednesday from the county stated cybersecurity experts have made "significant progress" as they work to get the Assessment, Collections and Recroder offices reopened to ease the delays for county residents trying to pay fees and taxes, along with accessing information on jail inmates and marriage licenses.

"We are committed to ensuring a smooth and secure recovery process for our community," Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. stated in the news release. "The soft launch of key offices is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our cybersecurity team who have been working around the clock to address the challenges posed by this criminal cyberattack. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our residents as we work diligently to restore normal operations."

The April 2 cyberattack did not enable the hackers to get private information about taxpayer, County Administrator Troy Schulte said at a news conference earlier this week. Schulte blamed a Russian group for the attack.

While progress is being made in restoring the computer systems, more work needs to be done to fully restore the computer systems, according to the news release.

The county will update progress on the repairs and restoration on its website and social media outlets.

