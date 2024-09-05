Jackson County judge dismisses wrongful death suit filed against Kansas City Public Schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday against Kansas City Public Schools filed by the mother of a boy stabbed to death in 2022 in a bathroom at Northeast Middle School.

Vincenta Guzman filed the suit after her 14-year-old son, Manuel Guzman, was attacked and stabbed six times on April 12, 2022, in a first-floor bathroom by another 14-year-old student at the school.

Darrius Smith/KSHB Vicenta Guzman remembered her son Manuel, who was killed in a stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.

Manuel died at a hospital.

McKenzie Nelson/KSHB 41 Friends and family of Manuel Guzman gathered Monday morning, April 18, 2022, outside of Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri, asking for justice in the 14-year-old's death. The teen was stabbed to death inside the school the previous week.

Among the lawsuit's claims were "while Defendant KCPS had metal detectors that students would walk through when entering the building, the metal detectors had obvious blind spots and/or were improperly operated."

Judge J. Dale Youngs dismissed the suit with prejudice, which means it cannot by refiled.

The student charged in the stabbing pleaded guilty in Jackson County Family Court to voluntary manslaughter nearly one year after Manuel's death.

