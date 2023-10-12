Jackson County lays off hearing officers amidst assessment appeal process

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County, Missouri’s executive’s office said the assessment department released several hearing officers because the county legislature did not pass an ordinance authorizing more money for the officers.

Hearing officers help property owners who’ve filed an appeal of the county’s assessment of their property. This year, the county received a record 54,000 appeals.

A spokesperson from the county executive’s office said property owners awaiting an appeal meeting will be able to have an informal review with staff from the assessment office. They can take the case to the Board of Equalization if they don’t reach an agreement with assessment staff.

On Monday, legislators did not vote on ordinance 5789 which would set aside $110,000 for the salaries of three Board of Equalization officers and the salaries and overtime costs for 11 hearing officers through the end of November.

Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca IV, chair of the budget committee, said he held the legislation because county staff was not answering questions about the qualifications of the hearing officers.

Abarca has heard many complaints from constituents about how hearing officers handled appeals. He said these 11 officers are contracted, not county employees, but he did not receive answers about which company employs the officers.

An internal county email KSHB 41 News obtained said the assessment office exhausted all funds for contracted hearing officers on Oct. 6, 2023, leading to 11 officers leaving their posts in Jackson County.

It’s unclear how the loss of the hearing officers will impact the speed at which the assessment department finishes its appeals. As of October 11, 21,105 of the 54,539 appeals remain unresolved.

Property assessments are a key component in determining the owner’s property taxes. Tax bills are finalized in October and sent to property owners in November.

