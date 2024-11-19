Jackson County legislators override gun ordinance veto by County Executive Frank White Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature voted 7-2 Monday to override a veto by County Executive Frank White Jr. on a gun ordinance passed by legislators.

White released a statement after the legislature's action.

"Today’s decision is a disappointing moment for our residents. While I respect the legislative process, this ordinance does not meet legal standards set by state and federal law, and we fully expect that it will be challenged in court. Regrettably, this will mean that taxpayer dollars are spent defending an ordinance that has little chance of being upheld.



"My duty as County Executive is to serve within the legal boundaries that govern us. Our resources should be directed toward real, effective public safety measures, not wasted on legal battles over laws that are unlikely to withstand judicial scrutiny. We need solutions that are both impactful and enforceable under the law. I stand ready to work with the Legislature to find responsible ways to protect our residents, and I encourage them to join me in focusing on approaches that truly serve Jackson County."

The legislature voted 8-0 on Nov. 4 to approve an ordinance that would restrict18 to 21-year-olds from buying pistols or semiautomatic rifles, with a few exceptions.

The ordinance was proposed by Legislator Manny Abarca.

"People are looking for the people to do something, and finally here we are, saying we're ready to do it," Abarca told KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ladonne. "We've been looking for pathways of least resistance, but also willing to take on the resistance knowing the outcome could mean a safer community for Jackson County."

