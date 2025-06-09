Jackson County legislators propose pause on short-term rental tax changes ahead of World Cup

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Jackson County legislators are introducing an emergency ordinance to freeze the county assessor's reclassification of short-term rentals from residential to commercial properties, a move that has caused significant tax increases for many owners.

The proposed pause comes as short-term rental owners fear they'll be priced out of hosting World Cup visitors in 2026 due to skyrocketing tax bills.

"I received my tax notice for a 2 Bed/1 Bath property with $2,100 in property taxes last year and the new bill is $6,800- it has more than tripled," said Laura Williams, Vice President of the KC Short Term Rental Alliance in a press release. "This is outrageous and I absolutely will shut down prior to the World Cup."

The alliance supports the ordinance, warning that the tax reclassifications could eliminate local short-term rental options just as Kansas City expects a surge of international visitors for the global sporting event.

Meanwhile, other nearby cities like Parkville are taking the opposite approach by lifting short-term rental caps for three months surrounding the World Cup to encourage tourism.

“We're ahead of the ball and ready for those international visitors that will be coming to the Kansas City region," said Parkville Community Development Director Stephen Lachky.

The ordinance being introduced today would implement a one to two year pause on short-term rental reclassifications. Jackson County lawmakers will discuss the issue at 3 p.m. Monday.

