Jackson County legislature OKs nearly $390,000 in rental assistance for evicted residents

Posted at 4:47 PM, Mar 22, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 150 Jackson County residents who were evicted will receive rental assistance from the county as part of a national grant.

Ordinance 5493, which the legislature passed Monday, will provide nearly $390,000 in immediate aid to 152 people, 87 of which can expect assistance with court costs. Another 65 families, according to a news release, are expected to “keep possession of the homes” due to the funding.

The county received a total of $11.5 million through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 grant that “established a $25 billion Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program for state, county and municipal governments,” the release stated.

Jackson County also has at least another $136 million in federal aid due to the most recent national stimulus package.

However, the rental assistance applies only to those who have been evicted since Feb. 3.

