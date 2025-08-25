KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

A Jackson County nonprofit has found a way to make homeownership more accessible by building affordable housing through community partnerships.

Jackson County nonprofit builds affordable homes through community partnerships in Independence

Community Services League constructed three new single-family homes in Independence at significantly reduced costs compared to market rates. The organization purchased the land near its office 10 years ago, initially considering it for parking or storage before recognizing the community's need for affordable housing.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Daniel Spigel, general contractor

"On the market right now, a comparable home to this will be about $245,000 to $250,000 and we're able to build the house and sell it for around $185,000. So it's a big saving on the market. If they didn't have CSL and didn't have this project, they'd be on their own looking at the regular market and they'd have to pay a lot more for this house," general contractor Daniel Spiegel said.

The project succeeded through multiple community partnerships. Independence Schools construction students worked on the houses for class credit. The National Women in Roofing-Kansas City Chapter arranged for donated shingles and labor. Independence-based Continental Siding donated and installed siding on all three homes.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Doug Cowan, President and CEO of Community Services League

"Well, it's great to have it for CSL, but our homeowners, they understand too that they're being wrapped around that [support] makes them feel at home within their community. But really what we're trying to do is make sure that these homes are affordable, and by getting some of these big ticket items, especially roof and siding, donated, we're able to reduce the cost of housing, which reduces barriers to entry into home ownership," CSL President and CEO Doug Cowan said.

CSL worked with wealth and asset building partners to identify ready-to-buy families for the three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes. Cowan said the first family is days away from becoming homeowners after thinking the goal was unachievable.

The homes were built to be extremely green and energy efficient, with the general contractor estimating 40% to 60% savings on monthly utilities.

The organization plans to expand the program. Cowan said they received approximately 200 responses from interested families when they sent out information about the project through email. All respondents were renters working to become homeowners.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.