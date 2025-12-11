Jackson County officials pledge action to remove lily pads from Buckner Tarsney Lake

KSHB 41 News anchor Taylor Hemness reports on stories across Kansas, including a focus on consumer issues. You can contact Taylor by email .

At a KSHB 41 Let's Talk event in August, Buckner Tarsney Lake residents shared their frustrations with overgrown lily pads.

I hadn't been to the lake before, so after receiving the tip, I went over the very same day to see the lily pad problem firsthand.

From that visit, I reached out to Jackson County officials, asking whose responsibility it was to remove the overgrowth.

Several months later, we may be getting close to an answer.

During my reporting on this story, I spoke with the president of the Tarsney Lakes Citizens Inc., and Jackson County Legislator Sean Smith, the legislator who represents the area.

On Wednesday, I spoke with new Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota, who told me he believed Tarsney was forgotten about by the previous county leadership.

LeVota says the county has bids out to vendors who handle vegetation at other Jackson County lakes. LeVota is hopeful the work can be completed at Tarsney before the spring.

The new executive also told me he's been in touch with the Missouri Department of Conservation about why the lake is no longer covered over the county's partnership with the state agency.

LeVota told me he plans to visit the lake community himself as early as January to learn more about the issues.

