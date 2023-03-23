Jackson County property assessment meeting draws critical crowd in Lee's Summit

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — At a time when many people are watching how they spend their dollar, it’s no surprise the Mid-Continent Public Library in Lee's Summit was packed for a meeting on Wednesday night.

The meeting was held to give the community a chance to learn more about about an expected increase in property assessments in Jackson County.

Gail McCann Beatty, the director of assessment for Jackson County, said she knows many people are concerned about the potential 30% increase.

With hands raised for over an hour at the meeting, the county knew homeowners had something to say.

At the meeting, comments from about 100 people centered around previous appeals, housing security and control.

“The older people cannot go back to work and be pushed out of their homes,” one person said at the meeting.

Another person said, “This is coming out of my social security check, I cannot afford this, and you're talking about going up another 30 percent."

A third person demanded answers saying, “Why are you raising my taxes or trying to raise my taxes?”

McCann Beatty says she wants to help people understand why she’s focused on fair market value and everyone paying their fair share.

“Nothing has changed in your home, but everything has changed in the market as it relates to your home,” McCann Beatty said at the meeting.

Many homeowners are paying attention and asking questions, like lifelong Jackson County residents Kathy and Steve Parker.

“I admit, I’m very concerned about what’s going to happen this time,” Steve Parker said. “As we’ve approached our retirement ages, 30 percent is not something that’s conducive to retired people.”

Jackson County continues to point to taxing jurisdictions and the levees.

“It is the responsibility of the taxing jurisdictions, your schools, your city, your libraries; they set a rate each year and that’s what your taxes are based off of,” McCann Beatty said.

Steve Parker said he expects the community to continue demanding answers.

“We have a very easy way in government in blaming other parts of government for what they don’t want to deal with,” Parker said. “They are the ones dealing with the assessments — they are going to have to stand like they are tonight and face people and tell them what they are doing to them.”

For some, it’s a matter of wanting to learn more and facing the possible reality of a re-budget, plan and adjustment of goals.

“It can suck, but that’s also reality,” Christopher Thacker said.

Tania Cabezas, who's a first time homeowner, said it's been a learning curve for her.

“It’s overwhelming and stressful, we’re first-time home buyers and this is all new,” Cabezas said.

The county says it expects 40,000 appeals and have added more and easier ways to do so, all while warning the taxing jurisdictions.

“We asked them to please lower their levies to make sure we are treating people fairly,” McCann Beatty said.

Those assessments are expected to be mailed out in April and May, with the formal appeal process ending in July.

Over the next two weeks, there are only three more community meetings around Jackson County.



Monday, March 27, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Morning Star Youth and Family Life Center, 2525 E 27th Street, KCMO, 64127

Wednesday, March 29, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fleming Meeting Hall, 21906 SW Woods Chapel Road, Blue Springs, MO, 64015

Wednesday, April 5, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Mid Continent Public Library, North Independence 317 W 24 Highway, Independence MO, 64050

—