Jackson County property tax bills now available to view, pay online

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Property owners in Jackson County, Missouri, can now, as of Wednesday, view and pay their personal and real estate property taxes online.

Paper bills should arrive by mail next month. Bills must be paid by December 31, 2023.

Almost every taxing jurisdiction in the county lowered its tax rate this year as property assessments rose.

Jackson County received a record number of property assessment appeals. As of Oct. 24, the county had 19,615 appeals left to be resolved of the 54,539 appeals it received. The Missouri State Auditor is looking into the assessment process.

Tax bills can be viewed on the myJacksonCounty website and app. Property owners will see bills for their real estate — like homes and commercial buildings — as well as vehicles, boats and other personal property registered in the county.

The Jackson County legislature opted into a new Missouri law, which gives property tax relief to homeowners over the age of 62 who qualify for social security benefits, but it will not impact Jackson County tax bills until 2024.

People over the age of 62 can currently sign up for the county's Senior Quad Payment Program. This allows them to split their property tax payment into four installments. Those installments are due in December 2023, February 2024, May 2024 and August 2024.

The legislature also passed a resolution asking the Board of Equalization to finalize hearings before sending tax notices to property owners, but did not include any way to enforce the request. Legislator Charlie Franklin called it “meaningless.”

The county says just because a tax bill does not arrive in your mailbox, does not mean you are relieved of your obligation to pay the bill.

Every two years, the county sets a market value of all properties in the county. For residential properties, 19% of the market value is the taxable value.

Bills are made up of taxes from several jurisdictions like cities, school districts, libraries, fire protection districts and more.

