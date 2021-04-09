Jackson County prosecutor is reviewing Britt Reid crash case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A spokesperson for the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Friday the office is reviewing the case of former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid’s crash, which left a 5-year-old girl with serious, long-lasting injuries a few days before Kansas City's loss in Super Bowl LV.

The spokesperson told 41 Action News that the prosecutor's office is reviewing the case for possible charges. It remains unclear if or when any charges will be announced.

Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and served as outside linebackers coach for the Chiefs before his contract wasn't renewed , was involved in a crash shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 4 near the on-ramp from Stadium Drive to southbound Interstate 435 near the Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City, Missouri.

Reid’s Dodge Ram pickup truck struck two cars , a disabled Chevrolet Impala and then a Chevrolet Traverse SUV with two children among the occupants, according to a partially redacted Missouri Uniform Crash Report.

Among those inside the Traverse were two sisters, including 5-year-old Ariel Young.

She was transported to an area hospital with a life-threatening brain injury and remained hospitalized as recently as March 27. Her sister's injuries weren't as severe.

Reid admitted that he had consumed two or three alcoholic beverages the night of the crash, according to a KCPD report .

Reid also was injured in the crash, which required hospitalization and at least one surgery to repair an injury.

KCPD said its investigation into the wreck, which included a toxicology report, would take weeks. The results of that investigation now appear to be in the hands of prosecutors.