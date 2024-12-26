Watch Now
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker's exit interview with KSHB 41

Baker sits down with KSHB 41 Anchor Kevin Holmes
In one of her last interviews, Jean Peters Baker sat down with KSHB 41 Anchor Kevin Holmes to look back on her time as Jackson County Prosecutor.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In one of her last interviews, Jean Peters Baker sat down with KSHB 41 Anchor Kevin Holmes to look back on her time as Jackson County Prosecutor.

KH: “Why not seek re-election? What was the moment when you said, 'I’m done?'”

JPB: “In 2020, I pushed myself along. I had to push through that election. Grind through that. I had a lot of big cases pending and I had to do that, but I was probably really close. What this county needs is somebody who is energetic and fresh, and willing to go to the mat on every issue.”

KH: “What’s the one piece of advice you have for your successor?”

JPB: “The piece of advice I have is to keep those who right now are very dear and close to you and have been for a long time. Your trusted circle; keep them close because you’re going to need them. Because the job is so much harder than you can ever imagine it’s going to be.”

KH: “How would you describe your tenure as prosecutor of Jackson County?”

JPB: “I’d say people know who I am. They know my moxie. My willingness to engage. Hopefully, they believe I was a prosecutor who would always put their interest first.”

KH: “What grade would you give yourself?”

JPB: “Um, I’d give myself a B minus. Because violence is really, really high. Misinformation is at a real high. I’ve got some regrets about not trying to do more on that front. But my running of the office – I’ll give myself an A on the running of the office. You don’t hear of the functioning of my office. That’s because I run a good, solid office.”

KH: “What do you say to people out there who say Jean Peters Baker is not tough on crime?”

JPB: “I’d say I need you to sit down and look at some facts. Because there’s a little bit of political taglines in there. We don’t have any soft-on-crime policies. I hope we have some smart-on-crime policies. To pick a tagline of soft, or not tough enough—I’d say you ought to spend a day shadowing anyone in the prosecutor’s office to know that doesn’t have any meaning.”

KH: “What do you think caused that rift with KCPD?”

JPB: “That’s always been there. That was the tagline when Clair McCaskill was prosecutor. And I remember when she left, and Bob Beaird came in. And I’m still a very junior prosecutor working for him, and I thought that would change because he’s different. They’ll see him differently. And I was at a community meeting, and that was the tagline, and he had been on the job for less than a year. And it’s been that way with every prosecutor since.”

KH: “What’s been Jean Peters Baker’s biggest success as prosecutor?”

JPB: “A lot of it is the real unsexy things that people don’t know I do.”

KH: “What would you say has been your biggest failure?”

JPB: “I knew you’d ask me that question. There's so many things I’d hope for when I got into that job. One was that violence would be reduced. And we went through a period of deregulation of guns and expansion of self-defense. And that’s hurt us. It’s really hurt us. It’s a personal regret that I couldn’t get someone to listen. It is about guns. I’d have a much better time if people were killing each other with rocks. I could probably have gotten a lot more done. Politically, it’s gotten so awful.”

KH: “What’s next for Jean Peters Baker?”

JPB: “Something a little less hard.”

