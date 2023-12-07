Jackson County prosecutor targets retail theft on Country Club Plaza with new approach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a National Retail Federation survey, the problem of retail shrinkage (theft) cost nearly $100 billion for the industry, twice the $45.2 billion reported in 2015.

The concerns extend beyond shoplifting, encompassing organized retail crime and employee theft.

This winter, every business on the Country Club Plaza received a letter from Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker.

The letter explained her approach and offered to help stop retail theft, detailing they must improve solving and prosecuting property crimes.

Their new strategy targets retail theft and will begin with addressing the problem on the County Club Plaza.

“We will take video evidence from Plaza security as quickly as it can get transferred to us,” Peters Baker said. “If we see strong evidence of the crime in that video, we’ll alert KCPD to investigate further.”

Her goal is to boost clearance and prosecution success.

Below is the full letter:

Dear Country Club Plaza associate:



The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office in recent months has spoken with employees, managers, security, and owners of the Plaza. These conversations were to better understand the problems facing the Plaza and to find solutions. While retail theft is on the rise nationally, we have found ourselves in a better position than many other shopping districts around the country. While that is positive news, it is not sufficient to address crime. We wanted to develop more specific plans to help managers and employees have a sense of safety at their place of employment and reduce crime.



Through a partnership of Plaza Security, our office will create a more expedient and direct path to the Prosecutor's Office for information regarding thefts or other disturbances. Plaza Security will send video surveillance directly to our office for immediate review to determine if sufficient evidence exists for a criminal investigation for organized thefts or those believed to be habitual offenders of retail theft. This direct communication will move potential cases forward more expediently to my office. After review by Jackson County prosecutors, investigations will be forwarded to the Kansas City, MO Police Department for further investigation. We also will coordinate with Municipal Court, which also handles theft cases.



Further, my office will issue charges with the assistance of businesses against those who carry weapons illegally. For those who post signs conducive with Missouri law that "weapons are not allowed" inside the business, we will examine that conduct for a law violation. Missouri law authorizes charges for those who bring weapons inside a store where signage is posted. We will work with Plaza Security regarding the procedures and training for store managers and employees who request it for this effort.



These types of prosecutor-retailer partnerships are a growing effort here and around the nation. Our office recently initiated a successful partnership with other entertainment districts to reduce theft and other crimes in the area. The National District Attorneys Association has offered support through a national partnership to reduce retail crime, focusing on direct communication between prosecutors and retailers to deter retail crime.



We know that partnership and collaboration can produce surprising and positive results. I believe we can produce a safer city for all if we partner together for all. Jean Peters Baker

Peters Baker said the new approach is proactive.

Her office is reviewing surveillance videos — looking into potential cases before they are even cases.

“A lot of people are shopping, a lot of people want to feel safe around the holidays,” said Bryant Strong, with Triple B Security.

The new approach comes as the busy holiday shopping season is underway.

KSHB 41's Megan Abundis asked many of the locally owned stores on the Plaza what retail theft looks like to them. Frankly, they say it isn’t an issue.

It’s the bigger stores — the shoe stores, the sport gear stores — that see a bit of retail theft.

Many of them have hired their own private security on top of the Plaza’s security.

“We’re seeing a lot of vagrants of people coming by, running into stores, taking everything they can, and getting out as fast as they can,” said Marcus Miller, with Night Vision Security.

Miller says he hasn’t seen any major issues since he started working at a store on the Plaza.

"They normally scope the place out. They don’t necessarily enter, but they will look through the window sometimes; they will act like customers and ask a question and walk right back out," he said. “It looks like someone losing money, but it also looks like someone in need; that’s what it looks like to me."

Peters Baker says her goal is to prosecute quickly so that doesn’t happen.

Plaza security will send her office video to look for organized thefts and repeat offenders.

“From our view of the, case we think we have a view of persecution and then I’ll call police at that point," she said. "It’s our effort to really take a little bit of a pinch off police and really help solve a problem."

She says she has cases in the works right now.

Strong also provides security for a store.

“Once people see an increase in law enforcement or security, crime tends to go down, because you have a presence in the area," he said.

Each warn, if there aren’t proactive efforts like the county’s, issues could arise.

“If that theft in the area continues, what that store will do is close down and they’ll go somewhere else,” Strong said.

Peters Baker also said Target called the county prosecutor’s office too, requesting help. She said she’ll meet with them.

The felony level for retail theft begins at $750 worth of stolen merchandise.

