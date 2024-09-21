Jackson County Prosecutorial candidates debate and address current administration

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — On Friday, candidates for Jackson County Prosecutor hit the debate stage, following a postponement earlier this week.

Melesa Johnson, a Democrat, posted on her campaign Facebook page she contracted COVID-19. Voters from around the Metro gathered in Independence as candidates took questions submitted by the public.

"At this juncture, people are scared. They don’t know what to expect when it relates to crime. There has been such an influx in violent crimes and property crimes, there has not been a lot of prosecution," said Tracey Chappell, the Republican candidate.

Jake Weller/KSHB Tracey Chappell, R-Candidate for Jackson County Prosecutor

Chappell's campaign is founded on her 24 years of experience practicing law. The former defense attorney and Blue Springs city prosecutor told KSHB 41 she has the experience needed to operate the Jackson County Prosecutor Office on day one.

"You need to be well-rounded as a defense attorney and prosecutor," Chappell said. "They need to know what evidence we are looking for. Can we resolve the crime and how do we resolve this crime? You must have full knowledge of the law."

Chappell and Johnson maintain a firm stance on prosecuting violent crime. Johnson prefers what she claims is a realistic approach.

"We need to understand that to truly deliver on the promise of public safety, requires a holistic approach. We must invest in affordable housing, mental health, and even a countywide mentorship program for suspended students.“

Jake Weller/KSHB Melesa Johnson, D-Candidate for Jackson County Prosecutor.

Johnson says she has no intention to be soft on crime, investing in cell phone forensic analytic operations.

"We are going to expedite cell phone analytics which they have done in Las Vegas and have increased their clearance rates of 92 percent in 2021," Johnson said. "92% of people getting caught shooting somebody, that is going to make you think twice, three, four times, before re-offending."

Each candidate intends to collaborate within different areas of the community. Chappell explained neighborhood watch groups have lacked the attendance of a prosecutor, stating a prosecutor can address the nuances of criminal activity experienced in a neighborhood.

"When we have police officers and neighborhoods meeting together, I want to know how can we come in and stop what is happening in these neighborhoods.”

Property crime remained top of mind for the public at Friday's debate. Candidates answering a question submitted from the public, immediately, regarding car theft. On Thursday, current Jackson County Prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker addressed what she claims to be a myth her office is not prosecuting property crimes in her public blog.

Baker wrote, "Our policy is unchanged: if the evidence is legally sufficient, we will file the case. Our file rate on these cases remains high, but the real and very troubling issue is how very few cases make it to my office for review."

Matthew Kline Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Candidates openly addressed Baker's comments ahead of Friday's debate, both offering different opinions.

"The issue is not that prosecutors are not prosecuting cases they received, the issue is that we can get more cases in the door so they can be charged," Johnson said.

Johnson added she intends to take an approach seen in cities across the nation, collaborating with law enforcement and security officers to ensure the prosecutor's office can initially review a case.

“I am going to tell you firsthand," Chappell said. "I cannot tell you the number of felonies that came across my desk, because that office failed and refused to prosecute those cases,"

Jake Weller/KSHB Residents listening to candidates address public safety questions at a debate for Jackson County Prosecutor.

Chappell told KSHB 41, that as head prosecutor for the City of Blue Springs, she was forced to introduce additional penalties for felony cases.

"I had to stand up and do her job because she failed to do it and prosecute those cases on a municipal court level. I was forced at that time to introduce a $500 fine or up to 6 months in jail." Chappell said. "I’m talking about drive-by shootings. That is ridiculous. It's a felony. As a municipal court prosecutor, those are the types of cases I was dealing with.”

Joey Dalesio, a Blue Hills resident, attended Friday's debate. He told KSHB 41, he caught a group of armed men attempting to rob his family vehicle. He claims police took three hours to visit his residence to file a report. A change in guard is where he sees a stop to violent crime.

Jake Weller/KSHB Joey Dalesio, Blue Hills resident.

"You have kids coming to your house with guns to take a car," Dalesio said. "That’s an unsatisfying feeling for a homeowner... I think Tracey comes into play because she is willing to prosecute these types of crimes."

Midtown resident Tanesha Thompson says voting for Johnson fits the needs of her family and neighborhood.

"Where I live, there are people who deal with mental health. They commit crimes and they go to jail and get back out and do the same thing." Thomson said. "I know that if they got help and better resources, they might be in a better place. That’s why I want a prosecutor who knows there is more to the job than just being in the courtroom."

Jake Weller/KSHB Midtown resident Tanesa Thompson

Thompson added both candidates are qualified to maintain the position but approach is the deciding factor.

"Do you want someone who is only going to be in the courtroom, or do you want someone who is fighting for all, not just on hard crimes."

Friday night's debate was hosted by Independence Community Awareness. This is the third debate between Chappell and Johnson ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. Share your story idea with Ryan.

