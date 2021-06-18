Jackson County Prosecutor's Office honors assistant prosecutor who died from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office is honoring JoEllen Engelbart, a former assistant prosecuting attorney, who died in January after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joel Ritchie announced Wednesday during a staff meeting that the prosecutors office's internship program will now be named after Engelbart, according to a Facebook post from the Jackson County Prosector's Office.

Engelbart once interned in the same program and oversaw the program before Ritchie.

This year, the program will have 18 lawyers from several schools near Jackson County, including the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the University of Missouri-Columbia and the University of Kansas.