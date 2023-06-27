Jackson County Public Health Department moves into new Lee's Summit location

LEE SUMMIT'S, Mo. — The Jackson County Public Health Department has relocated to a new building in Lee's Summit and is undergoing a series of changes.

“We are very excited about our new space here, it’s allowed us to expand our waiting rooms, clinics and lactation rooms,” JCPH Health Director Bridgette Shaffer said.

The county says the new space offers a variety of improvements and will continue to offer the same services, including routine vaccinations, HIV and STI testing, tuberculosis skin tests, physicals, birth and death certificates, along with free COVID-19 and flu testing.

The relocation comes after the city of Independence re-established its own health department during the pandemic and closed down its previous building after more than 89 years of services. The new, more centralized location allows the department to offer services to residents in eastern Jackson County.

“For far too long we have undervalued the significance of public health, but today, I take immense pride in declaring that this is no longer the reality,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “The county’s multi-million dollar investment ensures that everyone has equal access to the care they require in a setting that is convenient, supportive and purposefully designed. In fostering a sense of unity and inclusivity, we hope to empower all residents to actively engage in their own health and contribute to the overall well-being of our community.”