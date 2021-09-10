UPDATE: Judge grants order to temporarily close Rae's Cafe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 4 p.m. | A Jackson County judge has issued an order to temporarily close Rae’s Cafe over COVID-19 health policy violations.

EARLIER | Jackson County officials have filed a legal petition in circuit court seeking a judge’s order to formally shut down Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs over failure to comply with county health orders.

The filing seeks a temporary restraining order that would prevent the cafe and its owner, Amanda Wohletz, from continuing to operate the restaurant in violation of the health order and without a valid food permit.

On Thursday, Jackson County Health Department issues ordered the cafe to close “effective immediately” after the cafe continued to disregard orders from the department.

