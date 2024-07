KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County, Missouri Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Demikion A. Johnson, 15, is 6' tall, 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing orange basketball shorts, and red Nike shoes.

He was a recent resident at the Hilltop Juvenile Correctional Facility.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department. at 816 795-8017.