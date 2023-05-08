Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jackson County Sheriff's Office searches for 2 missing teenagers last seen in Kansas City, Missouri

missing teens.png
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy Jackson County Sheriff's Office
missing teens.png
Posted at 5:33 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 06:33:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing teenage girls last seen in Kansas City, Missouri.

Micah Jones-Gunn, 14, and Shy'Ra Evans, 13, were last seen on foot near Gregory Boulevard and Lee's Summit Road.

Jones-Gunn is described as a 5-feet, 1-inch tall, and 115 lbs. She is Black with brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants and black zippered jacket.

Evans was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and pants. She is described as a Black girl with brown eyes and green hair, who is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 816-541-8017.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!