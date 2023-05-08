Jackson County Sheriff's Office searches for 2 missing teenagers last seen in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing teenage girls last seen in Kansas City, Missouri.

Micah Jones-Gunn, 14, and Shy'Ra Evans, 13, were last seen on foot near Gregory Boulevard and Lee's Summit Road.

Jones-Gunn is described as a 5-feet, 1-inch tall, and 115 lbs. She is Black with brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants and black zippered jacket.

Evans was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and pants. She is described as a Black girl with brown eyes and green hair, who is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 816-541-8017.