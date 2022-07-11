Watch Now
Jackson County Sheriff's Office searching for lost hiker at Lake Jacomo

Missing Jackson County Hiker.jpg
Jackson County, Missouri Sheriff's office conducts a search on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Missing Jackson County Hiker.jpg
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 13:53:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a lost hiker in a wooded area at Lake Jacomo near Blue Springs, Missouri.

Many resources have been deployed to help their search including boats, a drone, search and rescue K9s and park rangers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

