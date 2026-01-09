Jackson County taxpayers can make 2025 property tax payments online; deadline extended to Jan. 31

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota announced Friday that county taxpayers can pay their 2025 property tax bill online through the myJacksonCounty portal.

KSHB 41's political reporter Charlie Keegan reported last week that the county extended the 2025 property tax payment deadline to Jan. 31. Any payments postmarked, made online or in-person after Jan. 31 will face penalties.

Charlie Keegan

“Once again, I want to make sure we are providing clear information and easy access for our taxpayers,” LeVota said in a news release Friday. “I’ve worked closely with our Collection Department to make this process even easier, and after working with them and our vendor, I’m happy to announce that residents can now pay their 2025 property taxes online through the extended January 31 deadline.”

LeVota said in a news conference last week that the county was to blame for sending out property tax statements later than normal.

“Even though this issue pre-dates my administration, Jackson County government created the circumstances that caused the 2025 tax bills to be mailed out late," LeVota said. "It was not caused by our taxpaying citizens. The government should take ownership of that.”

As of last week, more than 80% of property tax bills have been paid for 2025.

LeVota said in last week's news conference that he wanted to announce the deadline extension before taxpayers would face penalties for late payments.

Keegan asked LeVota at the news conference if the county needed to hire more clerks and assessors to make the property tax process smoother.

"Do we need more assessors for better assessments?" LeVota said in response to Keegan's question. "You bet. Do we need more people in the collections so there aren’t lines? You bet. We have a gigantic amount of people coming in at the end of December. If we hire a bunch of people then, they’re not working in March. What needs to happen is we need to staff up in the month of December. This is just pure management principles that haven’t been applied before in county government. The point is yes, should we have more people, you bet. We know December first, there’s going to be long lines so we need to staff up.”

The deadline extension only applies to 2025 property tax payments.

