Jackson County voters react to opportunity to vote on stadium sales tax

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a vote on a 3/8-cent sales tax extension for the Royals and Chiefs coming in April, Jackson County voters are considering what a yes vote would mean.

Conversations with voters Tuesday revealed a strong interest in a new downtown stadium for the Royals.

"I'm feeling like we need to bring it downtown," Diane Kuenne said.

Other voters agreed with Kuenne.

"I think this would be really great for the city," said Jackson County resident Joseph Brown

A baseball stadium would mean more traffic downtown and the need for more parking.

Those potential problems don't phase voters like Izzi Brick.

"I feel the benefits definitely outweigh the cons," she said.

Brown pointed out downtown residents deal with parking and traffic snarls with crowds at the T-Mobile Center.

Connor Boisen said he believes the new stadium will enhance the existing businesses in the area.

"It's going to add to the allure of downtown," Boisen said. "It's going to add to the walkability of downtown, the usability. Plus, having the stadium down in that area will feed into entertainment districts we already have."

There's one big question voters need an answer to before the April vote.

"I want to know a clear idea of where before we vote," said Caleb Cox-Johnson with the Brick River Cider Company. "I don't even think it should go to a vote before we know where it's going. Because nobody's even knows who it's going to effect if we don't know."

