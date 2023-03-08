Jackson County’s Independence offices to close for remainder of week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All county offices at the Jackson County Historic Truman Courthouse on the square in Independence will be closed for the remainder of the week.

The closure affects the Assessor, Recorder of Deeds and Collections offices.

A plumbing issue shut down the restrooms at the courthouse this week. The closure will allow repair crews to fix the plumbing issue.

Jackson County announced Wednesday that the building should reopen to the public at 8 a.m. on March 13.

Residents who need to conduct county business before Monday are encouraged to visit the Jackson County website or go to the Jackson County Courthouse’s downtown location, 415 E. 12th Street.

The closure does not have any impact on court proceedings for the either the 16th Circuit or County Municipal Court, which operate from the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse at 308 W. Kansas Ave.

Jackson County will provide updates on its website and social-media platforms.

—