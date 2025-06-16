Jackson County's new Public Property Access Portal designed to make finding property values easier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County's new Public Property Access Portal is designed to make finding property values easier.

The online system is designed to make it easier to find information on residential and commercial properties in the county.



“We are committed to increasing transparency and making it easier for residents to access the information they need,” Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said in a statement released Monday. “This portal represents a significant step toward more user-friendly government services.”

According to the news release, 2022 and 2025 property values can be found under the “Values” tab.

Taxpayers can also print a copy of their impact notice and property record card as needed.

The property record cards are updated as information changes in the system and may vary depending on when they are printed, per the news release.



“This new portal is part of our ongoing efforts to modernize the assessment process and make information more accessible to the public,” Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty said in the release. “We’re excited to roll out this tool and provide residents with improved access to the data they rely on.”

The new system is not an official or certified source of legal property documentation.

The Public Property Access Portal can be accessed here.



