Jamesport, Missouri, teen dies Monday night in Thompson River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from Jamesport, Missouri, drowned Monday night in a river near Trenton.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol water-rescue team assisted Trenton police on a reported drowning shortly after 11 p.m. in the Thompson River.
The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department recovered the teenager’s body, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
