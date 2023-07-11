Watch Now
Jamesport, Missouri, teen dies Monday night in Thompson River

Posted at 8:48 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 09:48:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from Jamesport, Missouri, drowned Monday night in a river near Trenton.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol water-rescue team assisted Trenton police on a reported drowning shortly after 11 p.m. in the Thompson River.

The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department recovered the teenager’s body, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

