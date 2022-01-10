Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jason Sudeikis wins Golden Globe for “Ted Lasso”

items.[0].image.alt
Danny Moloshok/Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Jason Sudeikis poses for a photo with the awards for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for “Ted Lasso” at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Jason Sudeikis 2021 Emmy Awards
Posted at 9:02 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 22:08:56-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jason Sudeikis won the Golden Globe for Best Television Actor in a Musical/Comedy Series for his work in “Ted Lasso” Sunday night.

This is now the second year in a row the Overland Park native has won the award.

"Ted Lasso" was nominated for four awards, just one behind "Succession" with five nominations.

Entertainment outlets report the third season of the show is set to begin filming at the end of January and will premiere this summer.

"Ted Lasso" can be viewed on Apple TV+.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7