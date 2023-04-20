JaxCo prosecutor says more updates coming on Wednesday police shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker said Thursday her office plans additional updates in a follow up to a police shooting Wednesday that killed one person.

Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an intersection near E. 27th Street and Brighton Avenue after receiving reports of a man allegedly armed and pointing a gun at people.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Kansas City, Missouri, police officers attempted to “de-escalate” the situation, though at some point an officer opened fire on the man.

On Thursday, police identified the person as 43-year-old Reginald E. Byers, Jr.

Peters Baker said Thursday her office is waiting to provide additional updates until the officer that was involved provides a statement to law enforcement.

Peters Baker said she and members of her staff were among those who responded to the scene.

“In an effort to provide appropriate transparency to the public while balancing a pending investigation, we expect to provide updates after the involved officer has provided a statement to law enforcement,” Peters Baker said in the statement. “We would also like an opportunity to meet more fully with family members of the decedent.”

