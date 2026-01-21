JaxCo Sports Complex Authority reviews future as Chiefs, Royals determine plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last month’s news that the Kansas City Chiefs secured a deal to relocate to Wyandotte County, coupled with the Royals' plans to build a new stadium, left many in the community wondering what would happen to the Truman Sports Complex.

Less than 10 days after the Chiefs’ announcement , Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca sent a letter to County Executive Phil LeVota and Jackson County Sports Complex Authority Chairman Shawn Foster about options for the future of the Truman Sports Complex.

LINK | Read Abarca's letter

At the core of Abarca’s argument was that “taxpayers should not be left exclusively with the burden of blighted stadiums” if the Chiefs and Royals complete moves elsewhere.

Abarca proposed setting aside money in the Repair, Maintenance, Management and Operations Fund to help pay for the future of the sports.

On Tuesday, the sports complex chairman told the board that using the RMMO fund for that purpose would violate the terms of the existing lease agreements.

“We appreciate Legislator Abarca’s thoughtful letter and share his commitment to protecting the interests of Jackson County taxpayers and ensuring a sustainable future for the Truman Sports Complex,” Foster said. “We recognize the valid concerns raised regarding potential demolition costs, strategic planning and the economic implications of any team departures.”

Earlier this month, the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council earmarked $500,000 for a professional services contract that, among other things, would study future development options for the Truman Sports Complex.

“As stewards of the county’s sports assets, the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority is dedicated to collaborative efforts that prioritize long-term viability and community benefit,” Foster said.

—