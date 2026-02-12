KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

—

As major development projects like Panasonic’s battery plant and a new Kansas City Chiefs stadium ramp up across the Kansas City area, Johnson County Community College is working to help meet growing demand for skilled construction workers.

JCCC to host construction career fair as Kansas City developments drives demand for skilled workers

The college is hosting a construction career fair Thursday to connect local contractors with students preparing to enter the trades.

“A lot of our students get internships and future career opportunities to work with some of these contractors, and we're very proud of the niche that we formed here at JCCC,” said Steve Bennett, chair of JCCC’s construction management program.

KSHB Steve Bennett

Construction industry growth is expected to continue, partially because of anticipated investments in AI infrastructure over the next several years.

According to Fortune, the construction industry will need more than half a million additional workers by 2027.

JCCC officials say they are already responding to the increased demand. The college added new faculty members to its construction management program this year and plans to continue expanding as enrollment and workforce needs grow.

Bennett said he hopes students will have opportunities to work on high-profile regional projects.

“I think that stadium project will be a fun project, and I know a lot of our trades will be there as well,” Bennett said, referring to electrical, mechanical and welding trades expected to be involved. “We would expect some of our students to be on that job. That would be our hope and desire.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Regnier Center on JCCC’s campus.

—