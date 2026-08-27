JE Dunn Construction partners with UMKC men's basketball on jersey patch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — JE Dunn Construction becomes the first-ever jersey patch partner of the University of Missouri-Kansas City men's basketball team.

UMKC announced the multi-year partnership in a press release Thursday morning.

Beginning with the 2026-27 season, the JE Dunn logo will be featured on Roos jerseys.

"Kansas City Athletics is investing in something special, and we're honored to align the JE Dunn name with the program's momentum, ambition and bright future," said Tim Dunn, chairman of the board and chief investment officer at JE Dunn Construction.

Brandon Martin, vice chancellor and director of athletics at UMKC, said in the release that the partnership with Kansas City-based JE Dunn is more than a patch.

"It represents two organizations that believe in Kansas City and are committed to building something special here," Martin said. "JE Dunn has been part of the fabric of this community for generations, and we are extremely proud that they have chosen to invest in the vision and future of Kansas City Athletics."

The announcement comes during a transitional period for the team. The Roos enter the 2026-27 season under new leadership with Mark Turgeon as head coach.

UMKC will also return to the historic Municipal Auditorium, bringing Roos basketball back to the heart of downtown.

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